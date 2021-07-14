76ers work out potential No. 1 pick Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA - Ben Simmons has worked out for the Philadelphia 76ers, who could make him the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.



The LSU freshman went through drills Tuesday, two days before the draft in New York.



President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo told reporters afterward that by choosing to work out for the 76ers, Simmons "closed the chapter on any doubt" that he didn't want to play for Philadelphia. Duke's Brandon Ingram and every other player Colangelo said the team would consider had already worked out.



The 76ers had already had dinner with Simmons and his representatives, but Colangelo says by Simmons working out in front of himself and team ownership, it "speaks to his desire to want be selected No. 1."