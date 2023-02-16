75-year-old woman reported missing in Livingston Parish found safe, officials say

UPDATE: Gayle Welch has been found and is physically safe, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A 75-year-old woman left her home Wednesday morning with her dog and has not been seen since.

Deputies in Livingston Parish said Gayle Welch took her dog and left her home on Albin Road driving a tan 2006 Hyundai Tuscan.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Family members say she has not taken her medication and she could be confused or lost driving around in the area. As of Thursday morning, officials said the search was ongoing.

Anyone with information about Welch's whereabouts should call (225) 686-2241.