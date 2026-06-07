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74-year-old woman killed in Sunday morning fire in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is currently investigating an early Sunday morning residential fire in Denham Springs that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5.
The fire occurred on Conrad Avenue off Acadiana Avenue around 2:30 a.m., when neighbors said they noticed a small fire in the garage of an elderly couple.
Fire officials said that the woman died as a result of the fire, leading to an investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
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Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the City of Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5.
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