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74-year-old woman killed in Sunday morning fire in Denham Springs

9 hours 15 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 12:24 PM June 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is currently investigating an early Sunday morning residential fire in Denham Springs that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5.

The fire occurred on Conrad Avenue off Acadiana Avenue around 2:30 a.m., when neighbors said they noticed a small fire in the garage of an elderly couple. 

Fire officials said that the woman died as a result of the fire, leading to an investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

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Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the City of Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5. 

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