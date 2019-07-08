84°
70-year-old doctor disqualified from LA Marathon dies by suicide

1 hour 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 July 08, 2019 9:01 PM July 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Times
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a 70-year-old man has died by suicide after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon over cheating allegations.
  
Dr. Frank Meza of South Pasadena was found in the Los Angeles River last Thursday after reports that someone may have jumped from a bridge.
  
The Los Angeles County coroner's office says Meza died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and ruled his death a suicide.
  
Meza, a retired physician, was a longtime marathon runner.
  
Days before his death, the Los Angeles Marathon disqualified his finish in the March race. Officials said he left the course and came back from a different position. His time of 2 hours, 53 minutes 10 seconds had been the fastest ever for a man his age.
  
Meza said he only stopped to relieve himself.
