70 for 70: SJ Montalbano 'Sam Montel'

BATON ROUGE - Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As part of our celebration of Channel 2's anniversary, here is a list of 70 people who have appeared on air since we began.

This week on 70 for 70, we look back on SJ Montalbano, a man who was instrumental in bringing rock and roll to the capital city.

He and his brother Mickey hosted "Jukebox Legends" on WBRH well into their golden years. They were ambassadors for Louisiana music and artists.

Montalbano's love of music started when he was a kid when he started promoting concerts at an early age.

From concerts to recording studios, SJ Montalbano eventually became Sam Montel, and Montel Records was born.

You can find the full 70 for 70 list here.