7-year-old sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a crash involving a 7-year-old who was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived on scene near the intersection of Amarillo Street and Douglas Avenue in the Monte Sano neighborhood.
Several police units responded to the incident.
Paramedics transported the child to a hospital in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
