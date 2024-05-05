79°
7-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash on E Buchanan Street

By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle on E Buchanan Street Tuesday night. 

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E Buchanan Street near Tennessee Street. The vehicle struck the child and then reportedly fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Check back for updates.

