7-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash on E Buchanan Street
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle on E Buchanan Street Tuesday night.
According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E Buchanan Street near Tennessee Street. The vehicle struck the child and then reportedly fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
