7-year-old found with gun on Baker school bus Friday

BAKER - A young student was found with a gun on an elementary school bus Friday morning.

Another student noticed the situation and reported it. Authorities said the student with the gun told investigators, an unknown, other student gave them the gun.

In a news release after WBRZ.com published the breaking news story, the school district countered what police said and suggested the gun was brought from home.

The school district is "following the policy regarding weapons as outlined in the City of Baker School System Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook and Discipline Policy," Superintendent Herman Brister said.

The gun was an unloaded .32 pistol.

Police were on the scene as of 10:30 investigating.

The bus was driving kids to school at Baker Heights Elementary.

The student with the gun is 7-years-old, sources told WBRZ.