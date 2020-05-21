7-year-old dead, four injured in Ascension Parish crash

DONALDSONVILLE – State Police say a 7-year-old is dead and four others are injured after a single vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Friday night.

According to Louisiana State Police spokesperson Bryan Lee, the single vehicle crash happened on LA 405 near LA 1.

The 7-year-old, Thaddeus Johnson Jr, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Johnson was not wearing his seat belt. He was announced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

Delacy Howard, 35, was the driver and was injured. The three other injured passengers were juveniles, according to police. All four were transported to local hospitals. Injuries to the four range from moderate to severe.

State Police said Howard was driving northbound on LA 405 when, for unknown reasons, she drove off the side of the road as the road curved left.

State Police have not determined if impairment was a factor, but toxicology samples will be taken. Details are limited at this time. Troopers are still responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.