7 people displaced after house fire totals Baton Rouge home

3 hours 10 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, November 06 2021 Nov 6, 2021 November 06, 2021 7:40 PM November 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said they do not know what caused a fire that displaced seven people Saturday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a house fire on Topeka Street around 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials said flames were coming from the front room of the home when they arrived. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to that room but said the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke damage.

Fire officials deemed the building a total loss, causing the displacement of three adults and four children. The Red Cross was called to assist them.

No more information was immediately available. 

