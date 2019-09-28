7 more charged in stabbing death of 16-year-old broadcast on Snapchat

OCEANSIDE, NY - Prosecutors announced that seven suspects have been charged with gang assault in the death of Khaseen Morris, a 16-year-old whose killing was broadcast over Snapchat. An eighth man has already been charged with murder.

Morris was in the parking lot of a strip mall on Sept. 16 when he was fatally stabbed, reportedly over a girl, as dozens of onlookers watched and no one tried to intervene. Even more people viewed the brutal killing on the social media app.

Morris was taken from the scene to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced Saturday the arrests of Haakim Mechan, 19, Marquis Stephens Jr., 18, Javonte Neals, 18, Taj Woodruff, 17, Sean Merritt, 17, and two 16-year-old male juveniles in connection to Morris’ death. All of the suspects are from Long Beach, New York and have been charged with gang assault.

Police previously charged 18-year-old Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, with murder, and allege that he reportedly stabbed Morris in the chest. Flach pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Authorities said they are still asking for additional witnesses to come forward because they believe there was more video taken of the attack that they have not viewed.