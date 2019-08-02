7 facing charges, including teenager, related to pregnant woman's death

GLYNN - Six adults and a teenager are facing charges for the Valentine's Day murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The two men accused in the killing have been arrested in Texas and were brought back to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday, authorities said.

Aerial Edwards, 25, was pregnant when she was shot to death in a drive-by shooting of a house on Russell Lane. The unborn child did not survive.

Four people suspected of being connected to the crime have been previously arrested, and remain in jail.

The suspected killers, who are from the area, were captured in Texas.

Treveon Robinson, 19, and Andre Griffin, 22, have been arrested on first-degree murder, first-degree feticide and related charges. They were booked into jail Friday.

One other person is being sought for arrest. Tonia Robinson, 47, of Erwinville, is wanted as an accessory to the crime.

Investigators said just after the shooting that the house on Russell Lane where Edwards was killed appeared to be the target of the drive-by.

Those previously arrested include Jericho Hamburg and Nicholas Robinson, both 21, booked as principals to the murder, and a 16-year-old boy, booked on the same charges.

Danielle Claiborne, 38, has been booked as an accessory after the fact to the crime.