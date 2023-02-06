Latest Weather Blog
6th grader arrested for handing out THC gummies at school; one student taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old brought THC gummies to Southeast Middle School and shared with three other 6th graders.
Sources told WBRZ one student was taken to a hospital after they got sick at school sometime Monday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK.
Deputies said the 12-year-old student who brought the drugs to school was arrested and booked into juvenile detention for distributing Schedule I drugs, bringing drugs in a school zone and possession of marijuana.
The three other students were issued summons for possession of contraband on school property and released to their parents.
