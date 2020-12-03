68°
Latest Weather Blog
6th-12th MSA West Academy students virtually learning for two days due to recent positive cases
PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish School system announced on Thursday that all 6th-12th grade students will have remote learning on Thursday and Friday.
Due to a number of teachers and students quarantining the school has decided to have all high school students virtually learn on Dec. 3 & 4.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...