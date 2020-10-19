6th -12th grade students return to the classroom full-time in BR

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning students between the 6th and 12th grade will transition to in-class teaching in Baton Rouge.

Students will be returning to a full-time 5-day a week in-person class schedule, but some parents are still not ready for their children to go back to school.

Annie Pugh is one of those parents. Pugh is raising her five-year-old grandson who is learning virtually at home.

"I feel like it's safer for me and I'm able to monitor him", Pugh said.

Even though Baton Rouge schools have been sanitized and following all COVID-19 protocols, Pugh says she's still doesn't feel it's safe enough for her grandson to return to class in person. Pugh believes it's too hard to keep kids around her grandson's age at a safe social distance.

"In my mind, I just want to keep him at home with me, and keep him virtual as long as they have it," said Pugh.

Students have been returning to in-person classes in Baton Rouge at a slow pace, with the students K-5 returning first, and 6th through 12th graders returning last.

This will be another step towards what learning used to be like before the pandemic for 6th through 12th graders in Baton Rouge.