69-year-old woman dies in head-on crash in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG – Saturday afternoon Troopers responded to a fatal crash on LA 38.

Around 12:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police arrived on scene to a fatal crash on LA 38 west of LA 43 in St. Helena Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Joann Daily, 69, of Greensburg.

During an initial investigation Troopers learned that Daily was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of LA 38 in a 2020 Nissan Versa. During that time a 2019 Buick Envision crested a hill on LA 38 and struck the Nissan Versa head-on.

Daily was unrestrained and received fatal injuries during the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s office.

Impairment is suspected and blood samples were collected from both drivers.

