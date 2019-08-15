69-year-old man released on bond, accused of possessing 'toddler erotica'

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of possessing "toddler erotica" has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond, booking records show.

The attorney general's office says a cyber tip led to the arrest of 69-year-old Kenneth Gaspard of Baton Rouge.

On August 6, agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received information regarding the possible distribution of images of a sexual nature from an AOL account called "lqqkn4girls3." Investigators found Gaspard had uploaded three separate images of juvenile girls with their genitals exposed.

The arrest warrant says officials were able to properly identify Gaspard as the suspect from a connection to his AOL account and his Facebook account. The affidavit also included a statement referring to Gaspard's Facebook profile picture, where he's seen posing with "multiple children who appear to be his grandchildren."

Gaspard was arrested Wednesday and booked on one count of pornography involving juveniles and one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

He has since been released on a $50,000 bond.