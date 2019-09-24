69 arrested, multiple juveniles found during New Orleans area sex offender sting

NEW ORLEANS - After a five-month-long operation, authorities arrested 69 sex offenders in the New Orleans area.

The U.S. Marshal Service launched "Operations NOLA Saints and Sinners 2019" at the beginning of April, according to WWL-TV. The operation ended on September 14.

During the multi-agency operation, nearly 250 compliance checks on area sex offenders were conducted.

Along with the arrests, agents recovered endangered children, weapons, and sex offenders living too close to schools. Authorities say the operation led to the recovery of five endangered juveniles.

One of the men re-arrested included 68-year-old Stanley Burkhardt, the former commander of the NOPD's pedophile division. He was twice convicted as a sexual predator.

Agents are still looking for two other registered sex offenders wanted on multiple registration violations.

Jeremiah Shawn Prater, 31, and 19-year-old Kendrick Dimitri Perkins are both considered to be dangerous.