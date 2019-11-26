68-year-old Tigerland resident stabs neighbor during argument

BATON ROUGE - Police reported the arrest of a 68-year-old woman accused of stabbing a person at her Tigerland apartment in order to put an end to an argument.

Catherine Collins was booked on an attempted murder charge after BRPD officers took her into custody on Thursday night.

Police said Ms. Collins was involved in a loud argument outside of her second floor apartment that was disturbing the other apartment complex residents when the victim stepped in to try to get some peace. Collins then got a knife, descended the stairs to the first floor and stabbed the victim once in the head and twice in the chest.

Residents that observed the incident kept the victim from more stabbing by separating the victim from the knife-wielding woman.

The victim was taken from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake hospital to receive treatment for multiple stab wounds. Five witnesses confirmed the account of what played out at the apartment.

Investigators say Collins had specific intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm on the victim.

The woman was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on the above charges.