68-year-old charged with negligent homicide after gun goes off during struggle inside home

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a 68-year-old man following a deadly shooting.

The incident happed around 7:48 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 60-year-old Norman Richardson was shot inside Andrew Pittman's home after a brief struggle.

Richardson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Pittman was booked on negligent homicide.