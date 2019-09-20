88°
68-year-old charged with negligent homicide after gun goes off during struggle inside home
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a 68-year-old man following a deadly shooting.
The incident happed around 7:48 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 60-year-old Norman Richardson was shot inside Andrew Pittman's home after a brief struggle.
Richardson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Pittman was booked on negligent homicide.
