64-year-old man dies after crash on LA 73
BATON ROUGE – A two-vehicle crash on LA 73 claimed the life of a 64-year-old man on Thursday.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. when William Alford was traveling southbound on LA 73 in a Ford F-150. According to Louisiana State Police, 52-year-old David Anderson was traveling northbound on LA 73 in a Chrysler Pacifica when Alford's vehicle crossed the center line.
Alford's vehicle collided head-on with Anderson's.
Alford was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, however sustained serious injuries as a result. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Anderson was also wearing his seat belt and sustained moderate injuries.
According to State Police, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.
