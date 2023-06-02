635 days: Browns finally get win in most-watched Thursday night game since 2015

CLEVELAND - After 635 days without a win, the Cleveland Browns finally gave their fans a reason to celebrate Thursday.

The Browns were the favorites over the Jets by more than three points going into the game. And they came through when it mattered, thanks to their brand new rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland found themselves trailing early, 14-0, before starter Tyrod Taylor went down with a concussion. Just when the Browns looked down and out, enter Baker Mayfield. The young quarterback not only led his team to victory, he gave Cleveland fans hope for the future by immediately looking like the answer to Cleveland's QB problem. He finished the game 17 for 23 for 201 yards.

Cleveland won 21-17.

The Browns weren't the only ones happy last night. The NFL Network saw a spike in viewership with 8.6 million tuning in, making it the most watched Thursday night game since 2015. During the final six minutes of the game, the audience peaked at 10.3 million.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns now sit a 1-1-1, and will play the Oakland Raiders next Sunday.