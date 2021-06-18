Latest Weather Blog
62-year-old man charged with attempted murder in shooting at victim's home
MAUREPAS - Police have arrested a man after he shot the estranged husband of a woman he was visiting early Saturday morning.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Daniel Graham, Sr. was visiting a woman at her home off Highway 22 in Maurepas when her estranged husband returned home to their shared residence.
The sheriff's office says Graham then fired a shot through the window of the home, striking the husband in the face. Several more shots were fired and the victim was also struck in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries.
Graham was charged with attempted second degree murder and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
