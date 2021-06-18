72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

62-year-old man charged with attempted murder in shooting at victim's home

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 05 2017 Aug 5, 2017 August 05, 2017 3:29 PM August 05, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

MAUREPAS - Police have arrested a man after he shot the estranged husband of a woman he was visiting early Saturday morning. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Daniel Graham, Sr. was visiting a woman at her home off Highway 22 in Maurepas when her estranged husband returned home to their shared residence. 

The sheriff's office says Graham then fired a shot through the window of the home, striking the husband in the face. Several more shots were fired and the victim was also struck in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries. 

Graham was charged with attempted second degree murder and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days