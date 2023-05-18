71°
Latest Weather Blog
62-year-old killed after crashing into log truck on Highway 959
EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are working the scene of a deadly crash that took place this morning.
Louisiana State Police say a 62-year-old Roy Tate of Clinton was traveling southbound on Highway 959 when he crashed into the back of a log truck. Tate was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident took place just west of McKnight Road in East Feliciana Parish.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash but a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...
-
USS Kidd museum director could play key role in uncovering new revelations...
-
LSU provides update on plan to improve lighting around campus
-
Emergency roadwork shuts down interstate on two separate occasions Wednesday
-
Bills targeting fentanyl dealers sail through the legislature amid deadly epidemic