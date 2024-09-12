76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

62 cars burned in Central salvage yard fire

2 hours 10 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 8:57 AM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - More than 60 cars were burned in an early-morning salvage yard fire and investigators are still unsure what sparked the flames. 

The Central Fire Department said they were called out to Copart salvage yard along Greenwell Springs Road around 4:15 a.m. 

By the time firefighters arrived, 10 cars were on fire and 50 cars had already been burned out. No injuries were reported. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days