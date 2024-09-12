76°
62 cars burned in Central salvage yard fire
CENTRAL - More than 60 cars were burned in an early-morning salvage yard fire and investigators are still unsure what sparked the flames.
The Central Fire Department said they were called out to Copart salvage yard along Greenwell Springs Road around 4:15 a.m.
By the time firefighters arrived, 10 cars were on fire and 50 cars had already been burned out. No injuries were reported.
