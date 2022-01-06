61-year-old Mississippi woman mauled by dog dies

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. - A Mississippi woman attacked by a pit bull earlier this month has died.

WTOK-TV reports Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell says 61-year-old Connie Storey died Wednesday at a hospital in Jackson, 12 days after the attack.

Waddell says Storey was mauled by a "family pet" Sept. 8. She apparently went out to feed her son's pit bull when the dog suddenly attacked her.

Storey's son called 911. First responders called for a medical helicopter because of the severity of her injuries.

Waddell describes it as "a terrible accident" and asked the public to pray for the family.

The pit bull was put down.

Charges will not be filed.