61-year-old Baton Rouge deer hunter shot dead by another hunter in Tangipahoa Parish

Monday, December 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

KENTWOOD — A Baton Rouge deer hunter was shot and killed while hunting in Tangipahoa Parish over the weekend, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

Roberto Garcia, 61, was killed when another hunter shot him in the Sandy Hollow Wildlife Management Area near Kentwood on Saturday.

LDWF agents said that Garcia was shot by a .45 caliber rifle around 8:45 a.m. The hunter who shot Garcia told agents that he was shooting at a deer. The hunter added that he did not see the Garcia behind the deer because of vegetation.

Garcia died before first responders arrived. His body was turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office and LDWF is investigating Garcia's death further.

