6-year-old struck in early Saturday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - A 6-year-old was the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers said the shooting occurred around 3:47 a.m. near the 6100 block of St. Gerard Avenue when a 6-year-old sleeping on a couch in a nearby home was struck.

This is the same street where a 22-year-old was killed in a shooting on Thursday.

Authorities said that a total of 3 adults and 4 children were in the home at the time of the shooting, and the 6-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.