6-year-old pulls drowning toddler twin cousins from pool

CALHOUN, La. - A 6-year-old boy pulled his drowning toddler twin cousins from a backyard pool in Louisiana.

The twins' father, Steven Kelley of Calhoun, says 6-year-old Branson Lee pulled his own little brother from the pool's top step, then saw his 21-month-old cousins floating face-down, hauled them out and yelled for help.

Kelley says the twins were limp and blue, but are fine. He says their complete recovery is a miracle.

Kelley began CPR while others prayed and called 911.

The twins' mother, Jeannie Kelley, tells The News-Star that after 30 seconds, Kaden began coughing up water and breathing. Another 30 seconds later, Isaac did, too.

Steven Kelley says the boys were breathing shallowly when a firetruck arrived. Rescue workers gave them oxygen, and they were airlifted to a hospital.