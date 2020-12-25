50°
6-year-old pulls drowning toddler twin cousins from pool

3 years 4 months 2 days ago Wednesday, August 23 2017 Aug 23, 2017 August 23, 2017 4:56 PM August 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
CALHOUN, La. - A 6-year-old boy pulled his drowning toddler twin cousins from a backyard pool in Louisiana.
  
The twins' father, Steven Kelley of Calhoun, says 6-year-old Branson Lee pulled his own little brother from the pool's top step, then saw his 21-month-old cousins floating face-down, hauled them out and yelled for help.
  
Kelley says the twins were limp and blue, but are fine. He says their complete recovery is a miracle.
  
Kelley began CPR while others prayed and called 911.
  
The twins' mother, Jeannie Kelley, tells The News-Star that after 30 seconds, Kaden began coughing up water and breathing. Another 30 seconds later, Isaac did, too.
  
Steven Kelley says the boys were breathing shallowly when a firetruck arrived. Rescue workers gave them oxygen, and they were airlifted to a hospital.

