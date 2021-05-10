73°
6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old girl was fatally shot after an altercation during a car club meetup in San Antonio, police said.
A dispute broke out and the girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The girl's mother was grazed in the back by a bullet, police said.
The child was taken to a San Antonio hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.
“This is just a very unfortunate event,” police spokesman Cory Schuler said. “We’re going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice.”
Police said one person was detained for questioning but no arrests have been announced.
