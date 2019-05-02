81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6-year-old boy dies in Maine after being hit by school bus

2 hours 39 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 May 02, 2019 11:24 AM May 02, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Newscentermaine.com

RUMFORD, ME - A first grader in Maine was fatally hit by a school bus after going out for a bicycle ride.

Police said the accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near an intersection in southwest Maine. Officials said the 6-year-old boy was riding near his school when he fell off the sidewalk and into the path of a school bus.

"Came off from the sidewalk into the intersection and attempted to brake and he and the bicycle fell into the road," the Rumford Police Department said in a statement. "The child was struck by the rear tire of the bus. The child's mother was immediately on the scene."

The boy's identity has not been released.

Officers said four students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

His school, Rumford Elementary, released a statement mourning his death Wednesday evening.

"RES families, it is with great sadness that let you know that one of our students passed away this afternoon after an accident," the school said in a statement. "We know that the days ahead will be difficult for our entire community."

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days