6-year-old boy dies in Maine after being hit by school bus

Photo: Newscentermaine.com

RUMFORD, ME - A first grader in Maine was fatally hit by a school bus after going out for a bicycle ride.

Police said the accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near an intersection in southwest Maine. Officials said the 6-year-old boy was riding near his school when he fell off the sidewalk and into the path of a school bus.

"Came off from the sidewalk into the intersection and attempted to brake and he and the bicycle fell into the road," the Rumford Police Department said in a statement. "The child was struck by the rear tire of the bus. The child's mother was immediately on the scene."

The boy's identity has not been released.

Officers said four students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

His school, Rumford Elementary, released a statement mourning his death Wednesday evening.

"RES families, it is with great sadness that let you know that one of our students passed away this afternoon after an accident," the school said in a statement. "We know that the days ahead will be difficult for our entire community."

Police said the crash is still under investigation.