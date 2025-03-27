6 students arrested after fight at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE - Six Istrouma High School students were arrested after a large fight broke out at the school on Thursday morning. Police say there's a possibility some parents who showed up at the school will be booked as well.

Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said that an altercation among female students spiraled out of control into a large fight. A total of six students were arrested: four of them were released to their parents and two were booked into juvenile detention for fighting the responding officers.

McKneely said as law enforcement responded to the school, so did some parents.

"When parents arrive on scene, they tend to escalate the situation. Not really knowing what's going on, they become involved," he said. "When they become involved, that again escalates the situation."

McKneely said the decision to charge those adults will come after a review of body worn camera footage.

One student who was trying to break up the fight was injured. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. As of 12 p.m., the campus was operating as normal.