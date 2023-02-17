Latest Weather Blog
6 shot dead in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody
ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — Six people were shot dead Friday in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, officials said.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody. It was believed he acted alone, and officials did not have a motive yet.
Shannon Brewer, a dispatcher for the Tate County sheriffs, also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.
Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a reservoir that is a popular fishing and recreational destination.
