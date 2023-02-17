46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6 shot dead in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody

3 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, February 17 2023 Feb 17, 2023 February 17, 2023 2:42 PM February 17, 2023 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WMC via CNN

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — Six people were shot dead Friday in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, officials said.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody. It was believed he acted alone, and officials did not have a motive yet.

Shannon Brewer, a dispatcher for the Tate County sheriffs, also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

Trending News

Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a reservoir that is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days