6-month-old puppy left in hot car dies; owner arrested

SLIDELL - Police arrested a woman on Thursday after she left her 6-month-old puppy inside of a hot car for over an hour.

The Slidell Police Department arrested 27-year-old, Brittney Robertson, after leaving her puppy in a car while shopping at Walmart.

Wednesday afternoon SPD responded to a Walmart located on Natchez Drive after receiving a call about a puppy in distress.

According to witnesses, they saw a small puppy trapped inside of a car in the Walmart parking lot saying the puppy was yelping, spitting up blood, and was sluggish.

One witness forced their way into the vehicle to help the puppy.

When officials arrived on scene the puppy, named BoeBoe, was rushed to the nearest vet clinic by law enforcement.

BoeBoe had an internal temperature of over 109 degrees. By that time it was too late to help BoeBoe.

When Robertson came out of Walmart she was placed under arrest for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Robertson did not leave the vehicle running, and told officers that she thought the puppy would have enough air since she left the windows cracked open.

Robertson was booked into the Slidell City Jail, and was later transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

If convicted Robertson will get a $25,000 fine max, up to 10 years imprisoned, or both.

SPD says that, "It is important to note a common misconception, is that cracking the windows of a vehicle creates sufficient enough ventilation for animals or a child. This IS NOT the case. Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside of a vehicle can still reach deadly temperatures for a pet or a human, especially during hot, summer months when the vehicle is left in direct sunlight."