6-month-old puppy left in hot car dies, owner charged with cruelty

SLIDELL - Police arrested a woman on Thursday after she left her 6-month-old puppy inside of a hot car for over an hour.

The Slidell Police Department arrested 27-year-old Brittney Robertson after she left the animal in a car while shopping.

Wednesday afternoon SPD responded to the Walmart on Natchez Drive after receiving a call about a puppy in distress. The department says witnesses saw a small puppy inside a car in the parking lot. The the puppy was said to be yelping, spitting up blood and was sluggish.

One passerby forced their way into the vehicle to help the animal. Authorities soon arrived on scene and rushed the puppy, named BoeBoe, to the nearest vet clinic.

By the time BoeBoe made it to the hospital, the animal had an internal temperature of over 109 degrees, and it was too late for the vet to help.

When Robertson came out of Walmart she was placed under arrest for aggravated cruelty to animals. She had not left the vehicle running and told officers she thought the puppy would have enough air since she left the windows cracked open.

Robertson was booked into the Slidell City Jail, and was later transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. If convicted, Robertson will get a $25,000 fine max, up to 10 years imprisoned, or both.