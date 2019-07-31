Latest Weather Blog
6 finalists for Southern University-Shreveport chancellor
SHREVEPORT - Six semifinalists are in the running for chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport.
The Southern University System Board of Supervisors' Chancellor Search Committee named them Friday as:
- Rodney Ellis, higher education consultant and former chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical and Community College in Alexandria
- Aubra Gantt, vice president for academic outreach and student services for Tarrant County College District in Texas
- Johnny Moore, vice president student and outreach services for Northeast Texas Community College
- Elizabeth D. Swinford, superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System
- Sandra Tucker, dean of the School of Nursing at Bethune-Cookman University
- Boyce Williams, president and CEO of The National Alliance of Learning, Inc. in Washington, D.C.
Semifinalists will be interviewed Jan. 29, in Shreveport.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Park Elementary gets state-of-the-art makeover ahead of new school year
-
Dozens of Louisiana National Guardsmen deployed for year-long tour in Iraq
-
A lot of rain in short period of time floods Denham Springs...
-
Family calls for transparency, peace after deadly deputy-involved shooting
-
VIDEO: Chihuahua hitches ride on his buddy for a swim