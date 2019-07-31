6 finalists for Southern University-Shreveport chancellor

SHREVEPORT - Six semifinalists are in the running for chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport.



The Southern University System Board of Supervisors' Chancellor Search Committee named them Friday as:



- Rodney Ellis, higher education consultant and former chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical and Community College in Alexandria



- Aubra Gantt, vice president for academic outreach and student services for Tarrant County College District in Texas



- Johnny Moore, vice president student and outreach services for Northeast Texas Community College



- Elizabeth D. Swinford, superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System



- Sandra Tucker, dean of the School of Nursing at Bethune-Cookman University



- Boyce Williams, president and CEO of The National Alliance of Learning, Inc. in Washington, D.C.



Semifinalists will be interviewed Jan. 29, in Shreveport.