6 finalists for Southern University-Shreveport chancellor

Saturday, January 16 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SHREVEPORT - Six semifinalists are in the running for chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport.

The Southern University System Board of Supervisors' Chancellor Search Committee named them Friday as:

- Rodney Ellis, higher education consultant and former chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical and Community College in Alexandria

- Aubra Gantt, vice president for academic outreach and student services for Tarrant County College District in Texas

- Johnny Moore, vice president student and outreach services for Northeast Texas Community College

- Elizabeth D. Swinford, superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System

- Sandra Tucker, dean of the School of Nursing at Bethune-Cookman University

- Boyce Williams, president and CEO of The National Alliance of Learning, Inc. in Washington, D.C.

Semifinalists will be interviewed Jan. 29, in Shreveport.

