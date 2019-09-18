75°
$6.7M damages for death from exploding garbage truck tire

1 hour 5 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 September 18, 2019 8:24 PM September 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana judge says Goodyear must pay more than $6.7 million in damages in the death of a garbage truck driver killed in 2014 when a tire he was inflating exploded.
  
Elwood Breaux Jr. was working for the Plaquemines Parish government when the "zipper failure" occurred. The name describes a long sidewall rip with protruding metal reinforcement.
  
State District Judge Michael Clement ruled last week that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. failed to adequately warn the parish that an underpressurized tire might explode during inflation.
  
Goodyear says it will appeal the ruling.
  
Clement said about $481,000 of the total will reimburse the parish for workers' compensation. Family attorneys say state law will return some of that to the family's share.
