$6.4 million in FEMA grants awarded for flood mitigation in three parishes

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced that multiple FEMA grants have been issued for Orleans, West Feliciana, and St. Mary parishes for flood mitigation.

“Flooding in Louisiana can wreck homes and turn streets into rivers,” said Kennedy. “These FEMA grants spread over three different parishes help us build systems that will divert stormwater and protect our homes and neighborhoods from flooding and erosion.”

Orleans Parish was awarded $1.8 million for research and data collection for the Orleans Parish Lakeview project. The project is designed to prevent flooding by diverting stormwater, according to a news release.

West Feliciana Parish was awarded $2.5 million for flood mitigation necessary for preventing erosion in the Bayou Sara streambank and the undercutting of a local sewer system.

St. Mary Parish was awarded $2.1 million to fund a drainage project that includes installing new culverts and pumps as well as drainage excavation.

