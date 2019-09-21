Latest Weather Blog
$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a woman stole $6,000 worth of quarters and her getaway car was a baby stroller.
Bakersfield police officers noticed the woman Friday struggling to push the stroller but quickly realized there was no baby inside, according to the Bakersfield Californian .
Police discovered the quarters, which 29-year-old Darrin Fritz is alleged to have stolen from a home, the newspaper reported. Fritz allegedly tried to flee from the officers.
She was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
A post on Twitter from the Bakersfield Police Department shows thousands of quarters in evidence bags.
It was not immediately clear if Fritz had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar