5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans bounce music pioneer, has died

Image from WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Rapper, actor, and music producer 5th Ward Weebie died Thursday.

According to WWL-TV, Weebie died of complications after having a heart attack. He was 42 years old.

5th Ward Weebie, whose real name is Jerome Cosey, became popular in the 90s as a Bounce music pioneer. He made music with Mytikal and Master P, but was best known for working with Partnerz n' Crime and Kane & Abel.

His biggest hit came in 2013 when the song "Let Me Find Out" went viral online.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued this statement:

“It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed. Let me find out you didn't know who he was. He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do," said Mayor Cantrell. "New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.”