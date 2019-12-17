59-year-old woman killed in mobile home after tornado tears through multiple parishes in central La. Monday

The National Weather Service says a Tornado that killed a person in Vernon Parish is the same one that hit parts of Alexandria Monday.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's department identified the victim as 59-year-old Betty Patin. Deputies say she died inside her mobile which was destroyed by the storm, East of Rosepine.

The NWS tells KNOE it's believed the twister traveled about 63 miles, from DeRidder to Alexandria, before finally dissipating. The tornado was captured on video in Vernon Parish sometime early in the morning.

Local officials later told ABC News at least one person was reported dead in the aftermath. The person was killed on Ikes Road about 5 miles northeast of downtown DeRidder, weather officials said.

A Tornado Emergency alert was later issued for parts of Ball, Tioga, Libuse and Alexandria around 1 p.m. The alert affected roughly 58,000 people and warned of a damaging tornado and large hail.

A confirmed tornado has been seen crossing LA 1 https://t.co/vJYmL7l2p6 — Matthew Callihan (@mcallihanwx) December 16, 2019

The Tornado Emergency was lifted at 1:15 p.m. The weather service later connected the destruction in the two areas. The Vernon Parish Sheriff Office sharing images of the devastation.

Video recorded in Alexandria showed a trail of debris.

In a rural area north of Liberty, Mississippi, the National Weather Service reported people were injured after houses were damaged and power lines knocked over after the storm blew through the area around 2:45 Monday afternoon. Weather officials said the damage could be from a "possible tornado." Eyewitnesses reported tornadic activity.

People were trapped among some of the debris, authorities reported to the National Weather Service.

The center of damage was just north of Liberty about 18 miles east of I-55 in Amite County.