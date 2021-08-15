77°
Latest Weather Blog
59-year-old man slipped, fell and drowned at Catahoula Locks
ST. MARTINVILLE - A man drowned after he slipped and fell into the Catahoula Locks.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old George Barras was walking along the bank around 2:23 p.m. Sunday when he slipped.
Trending News
Deputies said bystanders got Barras out of the water and attempted CRP before ambulances arrived. Barras died at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs Housing Authority has new home five years after being wiped...
-
Child hospitalized after parents say daycare forgot 4-year-old in transit van
-
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
-
State app downloaded thousands of times since Thursday, provides digital proof of...
-
State health officials address school closures amid COVID-19 pandemic