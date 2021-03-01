57-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping teen girl who is now pregnant

BATON ROUGE - A 57-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape Saturday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an investigation opened up when a juvenile girl told authorities that she was sexually assaulted by Noel Noreiga.

The victim stated that the sexual assault began in 2019 when she was 12-years-old, when she and her family lived with the suspect.

In a report, she told authorities that Noreiga would have unprotected sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The victim recently informed her parents of what's been going on after she discovered that she is 34 weeks pregnant for Noreiga.