54-year-old man killed in Terrebonne Parish crash, Monday
SCHRIVER – On Monday (August 17) morning, a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle fatality crash on Bull Run Road just west of LA 311 in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana State Police say.
According to authorities, shortly before 5 a.m., Terry Hebert was headed west on Bull Run Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the road curved and he swerved left. After swerving, his vehicle went into a ditch and hit a utility pole guy wire.
Officials say Hebert wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
According to State Police, impairment in unknown at this time and a standard toxicology report is pending.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
