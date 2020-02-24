52-year-old bicyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash

ST AMANT – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and bicycle Sunday afternoon.

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Derrell Morris of St Amant.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. the crash happened on LA Hwy 935 west of LA Hwy 431 in Ascension Parish.

Morris was riding his bicycle westbound in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 935 when a 2000 Dodge Ram traveling eastbound collided head-on with Morris.

Morris was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe that Morris could have been impaired. A toxicology sample was taken from the bicyclist and has been submitted for analysis.

The driver was not injured. Authorities say, she was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending.