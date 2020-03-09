73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man, 50, allegedly raped 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions

1 hour 57 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 March 09, 2020 4:26 PM March 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A 50-year-old Baton Rouge man is accused of routinely sexually assaulting a child.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Department of Child and Family Services was contacted Thursday in reference to an 11-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.

The victim told investigators Jose Juan Ramirez Cruz had woken her up from her sleep on multiple occasions for "sexual stuff." She said Ramirez Cruz first began assaulting her after she entered the sixth grade. 

After officials interviewed the victim, she was taken to the emergency room where medical personnel found signs of sexual abuse.

Ramirez Cruz was arrested Monday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He's currently held on a $200,000 bond

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days