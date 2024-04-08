$50,000-winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge set to expire in May

BATON ROUGE - As of Monday, a $50,000-winning Powerball ticket sold on South Harrells Ferry Road has not yet been claimed.

The winner, whoever they may be, has until 5 p.m. on May 9 to claim the ticket, or the prize money will simply expire.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The winning numbers were 01-12-14-24-57 and the Powerball number was 07. If your ticket matches these numbers, be sure to claim your prize as soon as possible.