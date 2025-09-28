5-year-old's lemonade stand raising money for cancer patients

BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old cancer survivor set up shop on Sunday to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Madison Hussein raised $15,000 last year at her annual lemonade stand in support of the hospital that took care of her.

She hopes to help other families fighting illness at the hospital, whose mission is "to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases," according to their website.

For more information or to donate to Madison's cause, click here.