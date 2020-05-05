5-year-old pulled over after trying to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini

OGDEN, UTAH - State Police thought they were pulling over an impaired driver, but it turned out they'd initiated a traffic stop on a five-year-old who was somehow behind the wheel of his parent's SUV.

According to CNN, the boy told police he'd borrowed his parent's car in hopes of going to California and buying a Lamborghini.

Rick Morgan, a trooper with Utah Highway Patrol explained what happened, saying he saw the SUV weaving on Interstate 15 at 30 mph and after pulling the car over was surprised to see a child in the driver's seat.

Their exchange was captured by Morgan's dash camera and has since been viewed hundreds of times.

"How old are you? You're 5 years old?" Trooper Morgan says in in the recorded footage. "Wow ... Where did you learn to drive a car?"

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Morgan told reporters he had to help the boy get the SUV into park.

"He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there," he said.

Once he was pulled over, the child told the trooper he had intended to drive to California to purchase a Lamborghini for himself.

He had $3.

While that's an impressive start for a five-year-old, the little guy still has a long way to go; Lamborghini are typically at least $200,000.

Morgan says no one was hurt, and it will be up to the local prosecutor to decide whether to file charges against the parents, who'd left the boy in his sibling's care while they were away from home.